The Iceman Gerwyn Price withdraws from Masters darts in Milton Keynes

Gerwyn Price. Pic: Kelly Deckers/PDC

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the 2024 Cazoo Masters, and will be replaced by Daryl Gurney for this weekend's 24-player event in Milton Keynes.

The Welshman had been due to compete at the Marshall Arena from February 2-4, but has pulled out for family reasons.

Under PDC Rule 3.7, Price is replaced directly in the draw by the next-ranked available player from the PDC Order of Merit. Jose de Sousa was unable to play in the event, so Daryl Gurney replaces Price accordingly.

Gurney will enter at the second round stage on Saturday afternoon to face either 2022 Masters winner Joe Cullen or Northern Irish rival Josh Rock.