The Iceman Gerwyn Price withdraws from Masters darts in Milton Keynes
The Masters darts returns to Stadium MK this weekend
Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the 2024 Cazoo Masters, and will be replaced by Daryl Gurney for this weekend's 24-player event in Milton Keynes.
The Welshman had been due to compete at the Marshall Arena from February 2-4, but has pulled out for family reasons.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Under PDC Rule 3.7, Price is replaced directly in the draw by the next-ranked available player from the PDC Order of Merit. Jose de Sousa was unable to play in the event, so Daryl Gurney replaces Price accordingly.
Gurney will enter at the second round stage on Saturday afternoon to face either 2022 Masters winner Joe Cullen or Northern Irish rival Josh Rock.
Schedule of play on Friday: Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Searle; Jonny Clayton v Krzysztof Ratajski; Dave Chisnall v Martin Schindler; Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens; Dimitri Van den Bergh v James Wade; Chris Dobey v Andrew Gilding; Joe Cullen v Josh Rock; Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith