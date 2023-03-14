Thousands take on the Milton Keynes Festival of Running

More than 2,200 runners took to the streets for the Milton Keynes Festival of Running.

Taking on the shortest the shortest route, 257 runners ran the 5km race, Abby Roskilly, placing fourth, was first MMKAC woman home (18.55) with Macy Allen 20th (21.21)

Elliot Hind won the 10k in 33.23 with Eliot Winter 14th (38.17) from a field of 655.

The biggest field came in the Half-Marathon (795) where Dan Webber led the MK contingent, seventh (79.53) and Adam Smith 10th (80.25). Emily Bousfield was second woman home in the Half Marathon.