News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
3 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
4 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
4 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
4 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Thousands take on the Milton Keynes Festival of Running

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT

More than 2,200 runners took to the streets for the Milton Keynes Festival of Running.

Taking on the shortest the shortest route, 257 runners ran the 5km race, Abby Roskilly, placing fourth, was first MMKAC woman home (18.55) with Macy Allen 20th (21.21)

Elliot Hind won the 10k in 33.23 with Eliot Winter 14th (38.17) from a field of 655.

The biggest field came in the Half-Marathon (795) where Dan Webber led the MK contingent, seventh (79.53) and Adam Smith 10th (80.25). Emily Bousfield was second woman home in the Half Marathon.

Most Popular

Nearly 600 athletes finished the 20 mile race, with Steve Tuttle in third (1:56.08) and Olli Badger, 19th (2:07.27).

Home