Tickets due on sale for MK Lightning's first four home games
Ice hockey returns to Milton Keynes next month, with MK Lightning getting their pre-season campaign underway at Planet Ice.
Lightning will take to the ice for the first of two pre-season matches on home ground on Saturday August 31 when they take on Essen Moskitos. Seven days later, they will host Berkshire Bees on Saturday September 7 as they prepare for the new campaign which gets underway the following week.
They get their NIHL National and Cup season going against Romford Raiders on Saturday September 14, and then welcome Sheffield Steeldogs to Planet Ice on Saturday September 21.
Tickets for those first four home matches go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday July 31) at https://www.mk-lightning.co.uk/tickets/match-tickets/
