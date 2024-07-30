Tickets due on sale for MK Lightning's first four home games

Ice Hockey | Getty Images

Tickets for MK Lightning’s first four games go on sale tomorrow

Ice hockey returns to Milton Keynes next month, with MK Lightning getting their pre-season campaign underway at Planet Ice.

Lightning will take to the ice for the first of two pre-season matches on home ground on Saturday August 31 when they take on Essen Moskitos. Seven days later, they will host Berkshire Bees on Saturday September 7 as they prepare for the new campaign which gets underway the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They get their NIHL National and Cup season going against Romford Raiders on Saturday September 14, and then welcome Sheffield Steeldogs to Planet Ice on Saturday September 21.