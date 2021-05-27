Times tumble in Soar MK3000 PB Special

Zak Freeland

MMKAC hosted the inaugural “Soar MK3000 PB Special” In a feast of 3,000m running which featured 199 athletes, 120 (60 per cent) came away with a personal best.

There were no less than 16 individual races, graded for respective times with pace-makers leading each race for around 2,000m.

There were four winners from the host club with pride of place to the Freeland family where brothers Leo and Zac (M20) won races six and ten respectively. Leo ran the fastest for MMKAC with a PB of 8.34.53 and Zac third fastest (8.50.51) from the 24 local finishers. Harry Totton (M17) bravely front run race 14 to record a PB of 9.59.58 with James Ward (M40) winning race 16 also a PB (10.22.46).

Sam Winters was second fastest MMKAC recording a PB of 8.34.53, followed by Liam Smith (8.51.16), Tom Charteress (8.55.07/PB), Jack Rose (M20) ran a PB of 9.13.73 for sixth best followed by Jamie Darcy (M20), 9.18.46 and Galen Butler (9.22.82)-both PB’s and the Tom Cuthbertson (10.07.02), 10th quickest on the day.

Elle Roche contest the high standard and ladies Elite race, finishing 11th in a time of 10.07.67 and 11th fastest for the club on the day.