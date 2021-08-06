Tito picks up a hat-trick of golds at Bucks Championships
MMKAC hosted the first of two days for the Buckinghamshire County Athletics Championships.
From the 56 events the local club provided the gold medallist for no less than 25 of them. The Vale of Aylesbury club were next best with six winners.
From the MMKAC winners there were six athletes who won two events each and one, Tito Odunaike (M13) who came away with a hat-trick of medals. Tito won the 200m (26.74), 800m (2.21.65) and long jump (4.92m).
The double winners were Oliva Chilton (W13) – 800m (2.26.13) and long jump (3.92m); Abi Fitton (SW) - 100m (12.63) and 200m (26.11); Lizzie Garner (W15) - 300m (42.10) and 800m (2.23.50); Hope Oguidi (W15) – 100m (12.56) and 200m (25.94); Ayomide Fatoki (M15) - 100m (11.07) and 200m (22.97).