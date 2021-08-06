Tito picks up a hat-trick of golds at Bucks Championships

Tito Odunaike atop the podium

MMKAC hosted the first of two days for the Buckinghamshire County Athletics Championships.

From the 56 events the local club provided the gold medallist for no less than 25 of them. The Vale of Aylesbury club were next best with six winners.

From the MMKAC winners there were six athletes who won two events each and one, Tito Odunaike (M13) who came away with a hat-trick of medals. Tito won the 200m (26.74), 800m (2.21.65) and long jump (4.92m).