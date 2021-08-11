Tony's fish of a lifetime lands from the Big Pit

What a cracker – Tony Snelson's 10lb tench!

NEWPORT's Tony Snelson has landed what – for all but a handful – is the fish of a lifetime...a 10lb tench!

Banked from the Big Pit early Sunday morning, the club deputy head bailiff's fantastic tinca turned the scales all the way round to 10-4.

To be on the safe side Newport head bailiff Graham Hadkiss used two sets of scales and recorded the same weight on each.

Alive on the ocean wave: Michael Buchwalder with conger

What a fish – probably rarer than 40lb carp?

More than a 150 miles south, local match-ace Michael Buchwalder was setting his own PB.

Out from Gosport on the Valkari with Dave Bagley and Richard Lattimer he fished over a WW2 submarine which had gone down in 40 fathoms, nearer to France than England.

"I got what I wanted, conger of 40 and 25lb and two big bull huss, among others, and I lost a big fish which sheered my 50lb braid on the wreck," he said.

Michelle Lawson's latest PB

That fish turned out to have been a 60...as Dave later proved when HE landed it with Mike's hook still in it. All of which makes the local match scene look tame by comparison.

FISHING around Poole, Gary Maton endured four days of wind and rain for some nice bass to 6lb.

TRYING his luck along with dad, Richard, on Furzton Kieran Sattaur – still in his first year with the rod – set a new PB with a 19-11. Rob Bara banked a 15-4.

On Lodge Michelle Lawson also had a PB, at 12lb, while Amanda Turvey travelled to Norfolk for cats of 29-8 and 19lbs.

Kieran Sattaur (and dad) with his new PB

Tear Drops produced a nice carp for Sam Burnside.

NEWPORT pairs, Ouse (raised £300 for Willen Hospice): Tony Sinfield & Gavin Burgoyne 20-15, Pete Laughton & Andy Webster 19-6, Paul Caton & Neil Shearn 18-8.

TOWCESTER Vets, Canons: John Broughton 19-4, Dave Smart 15-12, Dave White 15-1.

MK Vets, Furzton, Ken Mott Float Only: Roger Clutton 14-12, Simon Cordingley 12lb, Kevin Osborne 9-13.

OLNEY, Ouse (annual championship qualifier): Myles Phillips 10-14, Joe Roberts 10-10, M Stanley 8-6 – 21 fished averaging 5lb each.

LAGOON AC, Lodge: Dave Lewis 10-8oz, Austin Maddock 4-15, Nigel Steel 3-12.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Astwell Mill: Bob Eales 8-8, John Balhatchett 7-5, Mick Goodridge 5-15.