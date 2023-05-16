Trio lock-out the podium for MMKAC at county championship

There was a large contingent of Marshall Milton Keynes athletes at the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire County Championships, held at Horspath, Oxford.

More than 30 county titles were won and 45 personal best were achieved. The total medal count was 60, with 34 golds, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals claimed.

One of the highlights was a 1-2 3 for the under15 girls, Elsie Jacobs claiming gold with a time of 2.22.08. Orla Enright took the silver medal (2.23.43) closely followed by Sophia Chapman (2.23.68).

Last week, MMKAC hosted the opening Midlands Premier Youth Development League match for both boys and girls, under 13 and under15 age groups. MMKAC contested the match with 29 girls and 26 boys.