Trio of athletes in action at Olympic trials in Manchester

Athletics | Getty Images

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

Three MMK athletes were in action on the first day of the UK Championships and Olympic Trials in Manchester.

Ayesha Jones, a first year U20, was close to a medal in the Javelin, finishing fourth with 47.16m, some 4m below her best, on a cold wet day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lateefah Agberemi added a centimetre to her personal best in the Triple Jump to finish fifth jumping 12.74m.