Trio of athletes in action at Olympic trials in Manchester

Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:19 BST
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

Three MMK athletes were in action on the first day of the UK Championships and Olympic Trials in Manchester.

Ayesha Jones, a first year U20, was close to a medal in the Javelin, finishing fourth with 47.16m, some 4m below her best, on a cold wet day.

Lateefah Agberemi added a centimetre to her personal best in the Triple Jump to finish fifth jumping 12.74m.

Zak Freeland was not able to go with the leaders in the heats of the Men’s 1500m.(3:57.66) and did not qualify for the final.

