News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Trio of wins for Milton Keynes runners in Cross-Country League

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eighty-seven MMK runners competed in the home Chiltern Cross-Country League Match at Campbell Park, which included the MMK Club Championships. 

There was a  fourth consecutive individual win for Jacque Smith (M13) in this League, a second for Katie Webb (F15) and a third for Harry Totton (M17).

Sadly the team was not at full strength to take advantage of the home fixture and Chiltern Harriers won on the day and now take a lead of 319pts to the fifth and final match at Keysoe, Bedford, next month.

HomeBedford