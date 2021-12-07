Trio of wins in cross country help MMKAC to second spot

Elle Roche

On a bitingly cold and windy Stopsley Common, the runners of Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club battled through to take second place overall, behind Chiltern Harriers. After three rounds, Chiltern have a strong lead but MMK are within striking distance of Bedford.

In the Senior Women’s race. Elle Roche had a really strong run to beat all-comers, finishing half a minute ahead of the field. The women’s team struggled, finishing fifth after a very promising win in the opening fixture. A great week for Elle as she was first women in the “Wolverton Five Mile Road” race last Sunday and now held around Willen Lake.

The MMK U13 Girls were dominant, finishing in the first four places, thanks to Katie Webb, Olivia Chilton, Lauren Webb and Elsie Jacobs. They also filled half of the first 30 places to win on the day and strengthen their hold on the overall team title.

Daniel Southgate won his third straight Under 11 boys Chiltern League race, although the chasers were a little closer this time.

Wolverton Five Mile Road Race

Elliot Hind

Despite the near freezing weather and frozen puddles of water on the ground, there were fast times in the annual Wolverton Five mile road race now held around Willen Lake and featured 98 competitors.

The first MMK runner home was Elliot Hind in ninth place in a personal best of 25:26 to win the accompanying Buckinghamshire 5 mile Championship. Ollie Badger placed 22nd with a PB of 28.19 with Steve Tuttle 24th (28.36) and winning the Bucks bronze medal.

In the women’s race there was a great battle between MMK’s Elle Roche and Alice Ritchie, and Hayley Munn (Rugby & Northampton). Alice dropped back in the second half of the race but Elle managed to get away from Hayley to win by 15 seconds with a PB of 28:46 to go tenth in the 2021 UK Five mile Rankings. Elle also won the Bucks Championship with Alice second and Di Farmer third.

Elle’s time moves her to third in the MMK all-time top 10, while Alice’s PB of 30:30 is equal 10th.

In the Men’s race there was a three-way battle between Lewis Jagger (Sheffield and Dearne) and two Bedford runners, Ben Alcock and Matt Bergin. Lewis, who has already run 23:54 for five miles this year for third in the UK rankings, moved away from Ben in the last 400m to win in 24:05. with Ben two seconds adrift and Matt 10 seconds further back, with times that put them fourth and fifth in the UK rankings.