Trio on the podium for MK at English Schools’ Track and Field Championships

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

There were three medals for MMK athletes at the English Schools’ Track & Field Championships in Birmingham.

Ayesha Jones won the Inter Girls Javelin with a throw of 50.60m, D’mitri Varlack won the Inter Boys Long Jump with a leap of 7.07m and Isaiah Phillip finished third in the Inter Boys Shot, with a put of 13.94m.

Eight MMK athletes achieved new personal bests.

For Buckinghamshire, there were three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals.

