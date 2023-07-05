Trio on the podium for MK at English Schools’ Track and Field Championships

There were three medals for MMK athletes at the English Schools’ Track & Field Championships in Birmingham.

Ayesha Jones won the Inter Girls Javelin with a throw of 50.60m, D’mitri Varlack won the Inter Boys Long Jump with a leap of 7.07m and Isaiah Phillip finished third in the Inter Boys Shot, with a put of 13.94m.

Eight MMK athletes achieved new personal bests.

