Trophy success within reach for MK Breakers

The city’s basketball stars are heading into yet another final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Breakers are within touching distance of their first ever KitKing Trophy and could cap a brilliant first year in the top flight by lifting it this Saturday.

After dominant years climbing the ranks of the National Basketball League to reach Division 1, Billy Beddow’s side currently sit fourth in the standings in their debut campaign, and could get their hands on yet more silverware when they take on Reading Rockets in the Trophy final on Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a repeat of last season’s National Cup final, which saw Breakers upset the odds as a Division 2 side beating one from the top flight.

They were given a rude awakening early in their Division 1 campaign when the Rockets visited Bletchley Leisure Centre, claiming a comfortable 92-73 win, but claimed a dramatic 90-89 win when the sides met last month in Berkshire, leaving the final finely poised.

“It would mean a great deal to the club,” said Breakers’ general manager Josh Merrington. “It is only our second time in this competition, and we were beaten in the quarter finals last season while in Division 2.

“We would love to come back with some more silverware and finish the season on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reading are a good side, and won the National Cup, beating Hemel who are top of the league. But we want to come back with the trophy.”

Breakers are buoyed by the return of talisman Jordan Spencer, who had joined Newcastle Eagles for the start of this season but made his MK comeback, ironically against Reading last month, after job opportunities meant he could no longer feature in the north-east.

Merrington said: “"Jordan was doing really well at Newcastle, but was offered a job away from the court which did not align with his role up there.

“We heard about it and were delighted he could come back and play for us. He has been with us for a long time, and I believe he can really make a difference to the rest of the players on our team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And expected to be roared on by a typically vocal Breakers fanbase on Saturday, the manager added: “The fans are unbelievable. They are with us home and away and gave us a huge boost in the finals we have played in before. The support they give us gives the players a real lift.”