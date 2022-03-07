Two national champions crowned for MMKAC

Sophia Chapman(1270), Lauren Webb(1279), Katie Webb(1278) and Elsie Jacobs(1273)

There were two great reasons to celebrate at MMKAC last week as they crowned two national champions.

MMK’s Under 13 Girls Team made a little bit of history at Parliament Hill Fields, north London, as Katie Webb became the first MMK athlete to win a National Cross Country title and, supported by sister Lauren Webb (17th), Elsie Jacobs (18th) and Sophia Chapman (19th), became the first MMK Team to win a National Cross Country Team Title.

The Parliament Hill courses, with lots of hills, is always challenging, but even more so as recent rain meant that several sections were extremely boggy. Many athletes had shoes come off in some more severe parts of the course.

Imogen King had a fine run in the Under 20 women’s race, finishing 20th, while James Tuttle had an excellent run in the Senior Men’s race, finishing 90th.