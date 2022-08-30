Varlack and Jones claim England Athletics gold medals

Marshall Milton Keynes had a strong turnout for the England Athletics Under 15/Under 17 Championships at Bedford. Two athletes, D’mitri Varlack and Ayesha Jones, returned with gold medals.

D’mitri came within 2cm of his own club record to win the M17 long jump with 7.06m, while Ayesha Jones set a new Championship Best in the F17 javelin with a throw of 50.85m, just under a metre short of her club record.

Ayo Fatoki was unlucky to miss out on a place in the M17 200m final after achieving the same time (22.62) as the last of the fastest losers.

Louis Nash achieved a new personal best in the M15 discus (37m09) to finish sixth. Millie Freeland set a new personal best in the F17 1500m (4.40.78) to qualify for the final.