Varlack jumps to gold and a new club record

Nineteen MMK athletes represented Buckinghamshire Schools and one each represented Northants and Oxfordshire Schools at the English Schools Track and Field Championships in Manchester.

They came home with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Buckinghamshire Schools also had another silver and another bronze medal.

D’Mitri Varlack won the long jump by 31cm with a new M17 club record of 7.08m adding 4cm to the previous M17 club record set by Greg Rutherford in 2003.