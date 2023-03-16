Verstappen and Perez predicting a tougher time at Saudi Arabian GP

Despite cruising to a 1-2 finish in the season opener in Bahrain, Red Bull Racing pair Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are not expecting another walk in the park this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champ Verstappen led home Perez two weeks ago in Sakhir, and the Tilbrook pair are the hot favourites to continue their dominant start in Jeddah.

"After a great start in Bahrain I don’t expect it to be an easy task in Jeddah,” said the Dutchman. “It is a completely different circuit and needs the car to be quick. Nevertheless, with the high-speed corners, I do believe we can have a strong car around this track.

"The track changes that have been made are mainly for visibility, so hopefully it has improved things a bit for us drivers, as it was definitely dangerous in some areas.

"It’s a really cool street circuit, with quite a lot of grip, so I always enjoy going back there to race.”

Perez added: “We have to keep the momentum going from Bahrain. There are definitely a lot of things we can do to make our car better.

"We gathered plenty of information from the first race and we have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes.

"It will be very interesting to see how everyone performs in Jeddah this week, it is a very different track to Bahrain. I am looking forward to going back to this circuit after getting pole in 2022.

"I was very unlucky last year with the timing of the safety car while leading the race so hopefully it can be my turn to win.”