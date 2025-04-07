Verstappen claims his first victory of the season in Japan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four-time champion got his first win of the season in Japan

Max Verstappen returned to the top step of the podium for the first time in 2025 when he claimed victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time world champion has had a solid if unspectacular start to the season in Australia and China, but sprung the surprise on Saturday with a stunning pole position lap out of nowhere to beat the pace-setting McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Overnight rain threatened to make Sunday’s race a bit of a lottery, but the infamous Suzuka circuit had dried enough for the race to be run on slicks, and Verstappen was quickest off the line to lead. From there, he held championship leader Norris at arm’s length, never close enough for DRS but also not further adrift of a three-second gap.

Though the Brit closed the gap to within a second in the final few laps, Verstappen had it well in hand to claim his fourth consecutive victory in Japan.

With engine supplier Honda set to part ways with Red Bull at the end of the season, the team sported a special white livery to honour the Japanese company, and Verstappen led the tributes after the race.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better result today in our final race with Honda here together,” he said. “It’s been amazing and I’m really proud of what we have done this weekend.

“We made all of the right calls during the race, were constantly pushing and our tyres weren’t overheating so much due to the colder tyre temperature which helped us.

“We know our limitations and still have work to do. We are just finding where we can push the car to the limit and need to maximise everything that we can to get the best out of the car and make it more balanced.

“This is a perfect send off for Honda and our relationship is something I will never forget. I’ve enjoyed my time with them and how they work: they are so professional and dedicated and they have given me so much.

“Together to win four Drivers' Championships and two Constructors’ Championships is unbelievable. It’s a proper send off and we couldn’t have wished for a better weekend.”

The win moves Verstappen within a point of Norris at the top of the championship.