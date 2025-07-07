Verstappen counts himself out of a fifth consecutive world title after British GP

Max Verstappen | Getty Images

The Dutchman has ruled himself out of the fight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fifth consecutive world championship has been ruled out by Max Verstappen after he finished fifth at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

A spin at the safety car restart saw the Red Bull Racing man drop from second to ninth, putting paid to his chances of a podium finish as the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri flexed their muscles out front, extending the championship advantage over the reigning world champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 69 points - nearly three uncontested race wins - adrift of Piastri atop the standings, Verstappen believes he is no longer in the championship hunt this season.

“We just move onto the next one,” he said afterwards. “We have nothing to lose, nothing to gain. We’re not in the fight for the championship so we just have to see every race as a one-off and try to maximise everything.

“We were no match for the McLarens, but when you have days like this, you try and collect as many points as you can.”

Showers hit the Silverstone circuit throughout the day, a vast contract to the first two days in Northamptonshire where the Red Bull Racing man put in a stellar lap to secure pole position for the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that performance came at a cost, with the low downforce setup used in qualifying proving troublesome when the rain hit.

Verstappen continued: “It was a very difficult race for us. Even after the spin, I recovered but we just had no pace. I was in the group, and it was very difficult to drive. We knew it would be difficult in the wet with the rear wing we have, but even then, we were struggling a lot. And those last few laps on the dry tyres made it a handful to drive.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s troubles continued too, with a coming together with Haas driver Ollie Bearman costing him a penalty, leaving him last on the road in 15th come the flag.

He said: “ The incident with Ollie was really tricky, the touch itself was very light and in those conditions, it can have massive consequences. I found him to say sorry immediately after the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had good confidence in the rain so we need to look into why I couldn’t find the pace. The downforce may have contributed but it’s much more than that, we were still slower than we should have been.”