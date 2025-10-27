Verstappen denied a shot at second-place showdown in Mexico City

The Mexican Grand Prix proved an eventful one for the Red Bull Racing duo

A late virtual safety car period denied Max Verstappen a chance at making a move on Charles Leclerc for second place in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

In a hectic 71 laps in Mexico City, Verstappen survived an off-track excursion on the opening lap, banging wheels with Lewis Hamilton and a lengthy second-stint on soft tyres to be within touching distance of the Ferrari in second spot.

While McLaren’s Lando Norris took over the championship lead with a dominant victory, Verstappen was closing in on Leclerc but the field was neutralised on the penultimate lap, leaving the Dutchman to ponder what could have been as he moved to within 36 points of the championship lead.

“At the end with the virtual safety car, it was unfortunate timing but sometimes it works for you and sometimes it doesn’t and that is just racing, but it would have been an exciting finish,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be on the podium today, it was quite eventful at the beginning and I had a good start. However, I went into the kerb, started bottoming out, avoided the wall by going on the grass and got back on to the track.

“I have said before that we need everything to go perfectly for the rest of the season and it wasn’t perfect this weekend, so we will just need to continue optimising our performance as much as we can. However, even with a difficult weekend, to still be on the podium is a great result.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was also on a one-stop strategy, and looked in good shape when the two-stoppers pitted. However, his ageing mediums quickly saw him plummet down the order as the faster clad cars made light work of passing him.

A slow stop then hampered his progress further as he swapped for softs, leaving him having to settle for a point in tenth place.

He said: “Unfortunately, today ended in frustration for me. There was a real opportunity to score good points for the team but we were unfortunate with the long pit stop which disrupted a promising strategy for us, but that's racing and it happens.

“In the first stint I wasn't too far off from Max, I was lapping consistently close to him and felt that I showed some of the best long run pace I have in my time with the team.

“This afternoon just didn't go my way, but I'll keep pushing as I have done throughout the year.”