Verstappen dominates in Texas to keep title hopes alive

The Red Bull Racing man is still in contention for the championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The F1 world title is not out of reach for Max Verstappen after he had a ‘perfect’ weekend at the Circuit of the Americas to win both the sprint and the Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, seeking a fifth straight crown, was the class of the field all weekend, barely challenged at the front as he cruised to victories on both Saturday and Sunday, closing the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to just 40 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picking up his third win in four races, Verstappen said he was thankful to have Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc between himself and McLaren man Lando Norris in the opening stages, allowing him to build a buffer.

“It was a perfect weekend and I think the start was key today,” he said. “The pace wasn’t magic but we got a good start on the first stint and Charles got in the middle of myself and Lando which helped a lot and as soon as Lando was in clean air he was very fast.

“This performance was exactly what we need until the end of the season to fight for the title. The team has done a great job, I’m having fun and it’s exciting for everyone. The performance of the car has been better and we need to keep the momentum going.

“We really maximised everything with the points and we need to continue having these perfect weekends until the end of the season. I am very happy to win again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a great weekend for Yuki Tsunoda in the sister Red Bull. The Japanese made up for a disappointing 13th in qualifying to finish seventh to claim more points.

He said: “The first few laps were good, I had nice pace and managed to overtake a lot of cars. I enjoyed both races and had good confidence. I have scored points in both races this weekend so, overall, the weekend was positive.

“The pace today was ok, I could have maybe done a slightly better job with that, in the second stint especially. I have to keep scoring the points in the next few races and improve on the short runs in particular, as we have been struggling there.

“That has to be the focus now, I have to work on that and put it all together for the short run for Mexico and beyond.”