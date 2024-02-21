Verstappen dominates the timesheets on opening day of F1 testing

Max Verstappen

World champion Max Verstappen began 2024 the way he ended 2023 with a dominant performance on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Dutchman put the first miles in the new RB20, designed and built in Tilbrook, in the Sakhir desert, completing more than 140 laps in the car as he took testing duties for the opening day. The only other driver in triple figures for laps was George Russell in the Mercedes, but all the other teams swapped drivers at the lunch break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergio Perez will get his first miles on Thursday morning before Verstappen retakes the car for the afternoon, while the Mexican will see out the day on Friday.

Verstappen, who won all but three races last season, set an ominous pace, with a fastest lap of 1:31.334, which as 1.140 seconds ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren, though little is read into ultimate lap times at this stage.