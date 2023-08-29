Verstappen eyes another F1 record after cruising to Dutch GP win

Max Verstappen is on the brink of history after winning his ninth race in a row at home on Sunday in the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing man looks inevitable to win his third championship in a row as he extended his lead over team-mate Sergio Perez to 138 points on Sunday, but he has another record in his sights.

His win on Sunday – stretching his streak to nine in a row – equalled that of Sebastian Vettel’s untouchable run in 2013 en route to his fourth championship for the Tilbrook team, but the Dutchman’s dominance of the 2023 campaign could see him go one further this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

And with 11 wins from 13 races this term, his own record of 15 wins in a season – recorded last year – does not look out of reach with nine races to go.

Despite early rain showers at Zandvoort on Sunday, Verstappen was the class of the field again as he cruised to his third home GP win in a row.

Despite Perez stopping for intermediate tyres before the rest, elevating him to the front of the race, Verstappen was by far the fastest man on track, and made light work of the 15-second gap before switching onto dry tyres and undercutting his Mexican team-mate.

Perez would go on to pick up a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane, which would cost him a podium place and drop him to fourth by the end, but Verstappen was in total control throughout as he cruised to the chequered flag.