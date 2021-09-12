Verstappen given a three-place penalty after crash with Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed at the Italian Grand Prix, but it was the Dutchman has been penalised for his role in the crash

Championship leader Max Verstappen has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Russian Grand Prix after he was blamed for the crash with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton emerged from the pits on lap 26 alongside Verstappen heading into the first chicane, but pair collided, with the Red Bull landing atop the Mercedes, eliminating both from the race.

The two drivers and their teams were summoned to the stewards after the race, won by Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, where it was decided Verstappen was predominantly to blame for the crash.