Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen is eager to get back on track at the Belgian Grand Prix as he looks to regain the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen’s title challenge gets back underway this weekend as F1 returns following the summer break.

The Red Bull man will be roared on by a partizan crowd at the Belgian Grand Prix as he looks to regain the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton, who snatched it back in the last race in Hungary.

Hamilton’s lead stands at eight points after crash damage hindered Verstappen’s progress in Budapest as he limped to a ninth place finish, while Hamilton was promoted to second following Sebastian Vettel’s late disqualification.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Verstappen said: “It’s my favourite track and it’s really cool to drive.

“I also think it is a good place to reset our championship fight and I’m well prepared and feeling good ahead of the weekend.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing all the fans who will be coming to support us and it will be cool to see so much orange in the grandstands again as they couldn’t be there last year.”

Sergio Perez was also involved in the first lap crash which damaged Verstappen’s RB16B in Hungary, but he was forced into retirement as a result. Since his shock win in Azerbaijan, Perez has only picked up 33 points in four races and he is eager to get back on form following the break.

He said: “I’m very hungry! Not just for Spa but for the second half of the season. I’m feeling more and more comfortable with the car, we’re taking the right steps forward and I think we’re going to have a strong end to the season.