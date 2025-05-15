Verstappen hopes Tilbrook sim work will help Red Bull in 400th GP

Red Bull Racing have looked off the pace so far this season

World champion Max Verstappen has been busy at the Milton Keynes factory between races to try and get Red Bull Racing back on the pace of their rivals.

The Dutchman finished fourth in the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago, and has won just once in the opening six rounds this season as the Tilbrook team look off the pace compared to McLaren.

Already trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by 32 points, Verstappen said he and the team have been working hard back at base to try and hit the ground running in this weekend’s Emila Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

“I have been back at the factory with the team on the sim this week, which has been good,” said Verstappen. “The team has been working really hard and we will need to hit the ground running.

“Imola is a really old school and iconic track that is really technical and I always enjoy racing here. It is difficult to overtake so qualifying will be key here.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has had a tough start to life at Red Bull Racing since he replaced Liam Lawson after just two races, picking up just three points in the subsequent four starts.

Speaking ahead of the first European race of the season, the Japanese said: “After Miami we knew we had work to do to get the car in a better place, we need a more balanced car to compete and I know how important it is for me to be pushing for higher places.

“We have some updates to bring to Imola and it should mean we see some positive improvements. I feel confident in the car in general, which is promising so early on in my time with the team and I know what I need to do.”

This weekend also marks the 400th race for Red Bull Racing. Since taking over the Jaguar team in late 2004, the team have won eight driver’s world titles (four each for Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel) and six constructor’s championships.

Verstappen continued: “Imola marks the team’s 400th race this weekend; we have had a lot to be proud of over the years and smashed so many records, so it is great to be able to look at what team has built and, of course, for us keep pushing to achieve more.”