Verstappen hopes to continue his Spanish success streak

The final race in the triple-header takes place in Barcelona this weekend

Max Verstappen hopes he can complete the latest triple-header in the same way he started it, with victory this weekend in Spain.

The reigning world champion came home fourth in Monaco last Sunday in a troublesome race, having conquered seven days prior at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - his second win of the season.

The Circuit de Catalunya has been kind to Verstappen down the years, giving him his first ever F1 win in 2016, with a hat-trick of wins in the last three years. And after the triumph at Imola two weeks ago, the Dutchman hopes he track will play to the strengths of the Red Bull Racing car.

He said: “Monaco wasn’t the most exciting race for us: we did everything right but ultimately there wasn’t much more we could do in the race following the qualifying result.

“Looking to Spain, the final race of the triple header, we will hopefully see a better performance and something closer to what we had in Imola. I think we should be more comfortable with the car and therefore more competitive.

“The track has a lot of history and has long corners and high speed turns and is always a good circuit to drive. Spain is where I won my first Formula One race so I have many special memories there and hopefully we can maximise our performance as best we can this week.”

Team mate Yuki Tsunoda has not had the immediate success he had hoped for since making the move to Tilbrook two races into the season, finishing no higher than ninth on a couple of occasions. However, on a circuit where the car is expected to go well, the Japanese is hoping for better fortunes in Spain.

He said: “I like racing in Barcelona, I like the track here, and his is a track all the drivers know well. We’re hoping to be more competitive on this type of track, with the mix of corners and the long main straight and I’m looking forward to seeing how we match up.

“It’s been a busy few weeks but it’s been nice to be back in front of European fans and closer to home. Hopefully as a team we can put it all together and get a good result in Barcelona to finish the triple header positively."