Verstappen keeps championship door ajar with Azerbaijan win

It was a great weekend for Red Bull Racing in Azerbaijan

McLaren’s woes in Azerbaijan have allowed Max Verstappen to keep his foot in the door for this season’s F1 world championship.

Both leading contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris struggled around the streets of Baku, allowing the Red Bull Racing man to cruise to an uncontested win - his second in a row after the routine win last time out at the Italian Grand Prix.

While Piastri crashed out on the opening lap, Norris could only muster a seventh place finish as Verstappen claimed the win, closing the gap in the championship to 69 points with seven races to go.

“It was an incredible weekend,” said Verstappen, who led from lights to flag. “Starting out in front today was key for us and we managed our tyres well.

“This is a tough track to be consistent at, with the challenging layout and also very hard winds so you have to keep reminding yourself to keep out of the walls.

“It has been a great weekend overall and the last two weekends for sure have been amazing. Both are tracks where we have low downforce so we will see how we go on other circuits.

“Hopefully we can continue forward with this form, but we are just enjoying the moment right now.”

Yuki Tsunoda celebrated his best result since his move to Tilbrook with a great drive to sixth place. Holding off a late surge from Norris and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Tsunoda said: “I feel like I have unlocked something that I can take into future races.

“We've put together a strong weekend here in Azerbaijan, where we showed the performance that we've wanted to for a long time, so, scoring my best result with the team feels deserved.

“I am happy with P6. I've received massive support from the team, so it's nice to repay that with some solid points. I came into Baku having put in a lot of hard work off track to extract as much performance as possible and today was a step in the right direction.”