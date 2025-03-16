Verstappen on the podium as Lawson crashed out of Red Bull debut

It was a chaotic day for Red Bull Racing in Melbourne for the season opener

It was a mixed bag of a curtain raiser for Red Bull Racing as Max Verstappen just missed out on victory in the Australian Grand Prix, while debutant Liam Lawson crashed out.

Reigning world champion Verstappen was trapped between McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for much of the opening stint in wet conditions in Melbourne, but ran wide on worn tyres, and dropped behind before the circuit dried up.

Closing up thanks to a safety car period, he was able to pass home-hero Piastri who spun off before closing in on Norris in the final laps, but was unable to make a pass on the Brit who claimed his fifth career win.

It is the first time since May 2022 that Verstappen has not led an F1 world championship.

“It was a good result for us and an enjoyable but hectic race,” he said. “The conditions were fairly difficult and slippery but we managed to keep it out of the wall and stay out of trouble, which was the most important thing, so I am happy with that.

“We scored 18 more points than we did last time we were in Melbourne, so this is an improvement on last year and was fun in the end. Even if we pitted later we would have been P2 so I am happy with the result.

“We only have a few days before we are in China so not sure how much we will be able to find and turn around but will work hard to improve. Again, it is the first race of the season and we went for it and learnt a lot, so this is a positive start.”

Liam Lawson crashed in the closing stages of his Red Bull Racing debut | Getty Images

Lawson’s first race for the team though was ultimately a disappointment. After failing to get out of Q1 on Saturday, the Kiwi started from the pitlane but laboured in the lower positions for much of the race. When the cars switched onto dry tyres briefly before another rain shower, Lawson opted to stay out a lap too long, spinning in the wet and hit the wall at Turn 2.

“This whole weekend was pretty terrible,” he admitted afterwards. “On slick tyres it was quite competitive for that couple of laps but then it started raining again. We took a chance staying out on the medium and hoping half the track would stay dry.

“We knew that sector three was bad but we thought sector one would stay a little bit drier, so we risked it but it was bucketing down with rain. At that point I had backed out of pushing because it was so wet and I was just trying to stay on track.

“It has been a pretty horrible weekend and a struggle as a whole, but we take plenty of learning. For that I am grateful and I am just looking forward to going to China and resetting.”