Verstappen out to make it five wins in a row at Red Bull’s home Grand Prix

World championship leader Max Verstappen is looking to make it five wins in a row when F1 heads to Austria this weekend.

The Red Bull owned Red Bull Ring will play host to the Austrian Grand Prix, with Verstappen looking to claim his fourth win around the Spielberg circuit, having triumphed in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

And having won all but two races this season – in which he finished second – the Dutchman is out to extend his 69-point championship lead over Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez in the sprint race weekend.

“This is the second sprint race of the season, they are always more hectic and complex compared to a normal race,” he said.

“The weather looks a bit unpredictable too so it will definitely mix things up a little bit.

“Of course Austria is a home race for us. I’m looking forward to seeing all the support again at the track, hopefully we’ll put on a good show for everyone in the grandstands.

“We always enjoy coming back to Austria and I’m excited to try to add another trophy to the collection for the team. We’ve had some good results there already so let’s see what we can do.”

Perez, who has struggled in qualifying in the last few races, hopes for a better time in Friday’s session to help give him a better chance at challenging Verstappen for the win.