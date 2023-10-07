Verstappen secures third world title in Qatar sprint race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second place in Saturday night’s sprint race in Qatar was enough to secure Max Verstappen his third world championship with Red Bull Racing.

The Dutchman avoided the drama unfolding behind him to move up from sixth to second in the short blast, crossing the line after McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who claimed his first F1 win.

Verstappen’s job was done for him effectively when team-mate Sergio Perez ended his night in the gravel after a three-way collision between himself, Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon - though he was unlikely to reach the top three finish he needed to keep his hopes of extending the title fight into Sunday’s GP proper alive.

Having stood atop the podium 15 times this season - with 13 Grand Prix wins and two further sprint wins - Verstappen’s third title looked a formality, with the team having wrapped up the constructor’s crown at the last race in Japan.

“It’s of course a fantastic feeling,” Verstappen told 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg afterwards. “It has been an incredible year with a lot of great races. I’m super proud of hte team, it has been so enjoyable to be a part of it. To be a three time world champion is incredible.

“I’m enjoying the moment, and hopefully we can carry this momentum on for a while.”