Verstappen starts new season with easy victory in Bahrain

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez celebrate their 1-2 finish in Bahrain

Max Verstappen started 2024 the way he ended 2023 with a dominant cruise to victory in the season opener in Bahrain.

Followed home, albeit 22 seconds back, by Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen was untroubled through the 57 lap affair in Sakhir, claiming his 55th career victory at a canter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perez meanwhile had to fight from fifth on the grid, passing the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc before a switchback move on Mercedes' George Russell to claim second, bring home the 1-2 finish for the Tilbrook team for the second year in a row at the track.

"It was a special one today," said Verstappen. "These kind of days don’t happen that often where the car feels spot on, including the balance and feeling of the car and everything went really well. The start was good and then we also looked after the car really well, so it was an enjoyable race for me.

"This is one of our strongest circuits and looking to Jeddah we know that the track there is very different, with a lot of high speed corners and less degradation. I am hoping we can bring the same performance to next week: it’s going to be a challenge but I am looking forward to it."

Perez added: "It was a really strong race from the team, it’s a great start to the season, you can’t get better than a one-two to start a year which looks like it’ll be a really tight battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I overtook Carlos at the start and from there we were able to chip away at things. There were a few issues that we need to iron out but it is just important to keep the momentum with us now.