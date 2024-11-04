Verstappen tightens grip on the title race with champion's drive in Brazil

Max Verstappen | Getty Images

The Dutchman put in a champion’s drive at Interlagos to win from 17th on the grid

Max Verstappen put one hand on a fourth consecutive F1 championship on Sunday with a masterful performance to win the Sao Paolo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Starting 17th after a crash-marred qualifying and an engine penalty, the Dutchman scythed through the field to come back into contention by around the midway point. A red flag, caused by Franco Colapinto’s mighty crash on the pit-straight, earned Verstappen a free pitstop to see him jump leaders George Russell and Lando Norris, and after he passed Esteban Ocon for the lead, never looked back.

Winning by 20 seconds, and with title rival Norris finishing in sixth, Verstappen now leads the title race by 62 points with three races remaining, with the title on course to return to Tilbrook this winter.

“Today was honestly incredible,” said Verstappen. “I am super proud to win here in Brazil as it is a special place for me, but also because we started from P17.

“I always feel confident in the wet and driving in these kind of conditions, but today the car gave me confidence to go for it. It felt really good to drive and was fast so I felt unstoppable today. It was definitely an emotional win; I was really motivated and put everything into this race and I surprised myself today as I wasn’t expecting to finish in P1.

“This was a really strong result for us today and I'm really proud.”

For team-mate Sergio Perez, it was another difficult weekend. Qualifying 12th, having finished eighth in the sprint race on Saturday, the Mexican spun on the opening lap to drop him to the rear of the field. Pitting just before the red flag cost him as others around him gained a free stop, but he got stuck behind Liam Lawson and was soon passed by Lewis Hamilton to drop out of the points scoring positions.

Perez said: “It was a mixed weekend and we missed out on some luck today. Our tyres were very cold at the start which limited us and then we pitted just before the red flag, we were on the wrong side of things from the start. We had some good battles out there but it was quite difficult to pass.

“Hopefully the final three races will be positive for our championship fight."