Verstappen wants fourth win in a row at Dutch Grand Prix

F1 returns this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix

World championship leader Max Verstappen hopes he can make it four wins out of four at his home race when F1 returns this weekend.

The Red Bull Racing man has won the Dutch Grand Prix every year since it’s return to the calendar in 2021.

The sport has been in the summer shutdown for the last four weeks, following Lewis Hamilton’s second win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending Verstappen’s win-less streak to four races – the longest it has been since 2020.

Despite the run though, he remains a comfortable 78 points clear of nearest rival Lando Norris, and heading into the race at Zandvoort, Verstappen hopes he can give the home fans something to cheer by being at the front of the pack fighting for victory.

“Zandvoort is always a fantastic atmosphere, and the fans are incredible, so it is a special one for me,” he said ahead of the weekend. “It is a great circuit, with its short straights and narrow track and hopefully we can come back even stronger for this race.

“We are looking forward to the week ahead and hopefully we can be fighting for the win.”

Team-mate Sergio Perez is looking for a much-improved second-half of the season, after enduring a torrid time thus far in 2024.

While he has been given the boost by the team that he will remain at Tilbrook for the rest of the season, Perez must up his game.

He said: “I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend.

“The summer break was very important for everyone in the team and the whole sport, with so many races now everyone needs the rest and reset time more than ever.”