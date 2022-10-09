Verstappen wins second F1 world title with win in Japan

Max Verstappen with the winner’s trophy of the Japanese Grand Prix. The win secured the Dutchman’s second F1 title

There was little surprise Max Verstappen would his second F1 world championship, but the circumstances came after the chequered flag in Japan on Sunday.

Enduring a near two-hour rain delay at Suzuka, the race was restricted to a time limited affair, but it did not stop Verstappen from opening up a 30 second advantage to claim his 12th win of the season.

Needing to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by eight points, the Monegasque driver crossed the line in second but battling with Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull, Leclerc though ran off at the last chicane on the final lap, rejoining and almost forcing Perez off the track.

While Verstappen was being interviewed, news of a penalty to Leclerc was fed to him, giving him a 113 point lead with four races remaining to secure the crown.

“It’s crazy! Looking back, what a year we’ve had, it’s been incredible. I don’t think we could have imagined after last year going to the last year, to having such a good car this yuear. I’m so thankful to everyone contributing to this championship, not just here but everyone back at the factory who is working flat out, never missing a chance to make the car faster.

“To win it twice is very emotional, especially here in Japan with our Honda connections. I’m very proud.

“The first championship is always more emotional, but the second is more beautiful with the wins we’ve had, the 1-2s we’ve had and we want to secure the constructor’s championship now.

“You have to remind yourself how special it is because these kind of years don’t come around very often.”

On the race, he added: “I’m very happy we got to race in the end, with the heavy rain at the start.

“Luckily we got a decent amount of laps in and my car was flying. I’m pleased to win here, but also to see the fans who stuck around.”

Promoted to second place, Perez said: “it was a bit hectic at hte end but good racing. I tried to make a move, I think he locked up and went off, I was trying around the outside. I think the penalty was fair.

“It’s a great race for us and for Honda, with Max becoming champion.”

Leclerc added: “Huge congratulations for Max for his second world championship. We’ll keep pushing until the end.