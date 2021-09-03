Victory for MMKAC in final round of National Athletics League

Kayleigh Presswell

MMKAC won their fourth and final match in the National Athletics League at Stantonbury.

Reading AC placed second, Belgrave Harriers third and City of Portsmouth fourth.

The highlight event was the ladies hammer throw where Kayleigh Presswell threw 61.15m This was her fourth best throw this summer and Kayleigh is ranked 12th in the UK with a best of 63.15m

D’Mitri Varlack

At the South of England Championships held at Kingston, D’Mitri Varlack won the U15 Boys long jump with a PB of 6.38m. equal third on the club all-time rankings.

Ayesha Jones was beaten for the first time this summer taking second place in the U15 girls javelin. However a huge club record of 44.92m, adding over 2m to her recently set best throw of 42.68m

Competing in the U15’s 300m, Lizzie Garner placed second in the final clocking 42.66 in her heat and then 42.60 for the silver medal in the final.

Hayley Dimond