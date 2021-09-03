Victory for MMKAC in final round of National Athletics League
The latest results from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Kayleigh Presswell
MMKAC won their fourth and final match in the National Athletics League at Stantonbury.
Reading AC placed second, Belgrave Harriers third and City of Portsmouth fourth.
The highlight event was the ladies hammer throw where Kayleigh Presswell threw 61.15m This was her fourth best throw this summer and Kayleigh is ranked 12th in the UK with a best of 63.15m
At the South of England Championships held at Kingston, D’Mitri Varlack won the U15 Boys long jump with a PB of 6.38m. equal third on the club all-time rankings.
Ayesha Jones was beaten for the first time this summer taking second place in the U15 girls javelin. However a huge club record of 44.92m, adding over 2m to her recently set best throw of 42.68m
Competing in the U15’s 300m, Lizzie Garner placed second in the final clocking 42.66 in her heat and then 42.60 for the silver medal in the final.
Hayley Dimond competed in two events at the Midland U17 Women Championships at Nuneaton, winning the shot after a close battle, and coming third in the 80m Hurdles. Hayley has set club records for both these disciplines this summer. She threw the 3kg shot a distance of 12.87m with a close winning margin of just 9cm whilst claiming bronze in the 80m Hurdles with a time of 11.98.