Watch MK Breakers Women for free as they set sights on sixth win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team are on course to win a sixth game in a row

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Breakers Women host Plymouth City Patriots today (Saturday) as they look to continue their impressive run of form and make it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Tip-Off is set for 5pm at Bletchley Leisure Centre and entry is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no MK Breakers Men’s fixture this weekend, all eyes will be on the Women’s Team as they take centre stage in a crucial Division Two showdown against Plymouth City Patriots. The Breakers currently sit top of the table with an impressive seven wins to their name and will be eager to avenge their only defeat of the season—a narrow 63-57 loss to Plymouth earlier in the campaign.

To ensure a fantastic atmosphere and encourage maximum support, the Breakers have made this fixture free to attend. This is a perfect opportunity for basketball fans in Milton Keynes to witness the Women’s Team in action and rally behind them as they push towards league success.

A key player in the Breakers’ impressive season has been Paige Vyse, who has played a pivotal role in their success. Reflecting on the season so far, Vyse describes the journey as an amazing experience.

“The team has gelled well, and we continue to improve each week. That loss to Plymouth was tough, but it was our first competitive game as a team - we want to show how far we’ve come since then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the team’s success, Vyse acknowledges the importance of visibility for women’s basketball in Milton Keynes.

“It’s massive,” she said. “Having a clear pathway for young girls in the sport is crucial. When they can see that there’s a future for them in basketball right here in Milton Keynes, it makes a huge difference.”

With the Men’s team not in action this weekend, the spotlight is solely on the Women’s Team, and Vyse hopes for a packed-out crowd to create a strong home-court advantage.

“The fans have been brilliant all season, and we really feed off their energy. It would mean everything to us to see Bletchley Leisure Centre packed with people cheering us on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”For those still undecided about attending, Vyse has a clear message: “Come down and see for yourself! Women’s basketball is fast, intense, and full of skill. We play with passion and pride, and I promise it will be an exciting game to watch.”

With the Breakers Women determined to continue their push for the Division Two title, this fixture is set to be a must-watch.