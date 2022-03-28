Webb helps England schools to relay victory in Wales

Katie Webb represented England

Katie Webb, by virtue of her tenth place, at the recent English Schools Junior Cross-Country Championships was selected to represent the England Schools team at the annual Home Countries International.

This year, held at Pembrek Country Park near Swansea, Wales, Katie competed in the mixed 4 x 3000m cross-country relay event (two boys and two girls). Katie ran leg two for the England team as they took victroy in a time of 20:50 ahead of IReland, Wales and Scotland.

South of England Road Relay Championship

Imogen King

MMKAC have hosted this prestigious event for some years with courses starting from the Stantonbury Stadium and embracing Linford Wood.

Clubs from as far as Norfolk and Cornwall competed. The six strong MMKAC women finished a fine sixth place from the 33 starters in a time of 2:16.36 with Cambridge Harriers winning some eight minutes ahead of the local team.

Athletes ran either a 5km or 8.5km lap. Imogen King led the team off on a hectic opening lap and handed over to Elle Roche; subsequent laps by Elle Roche, Abby Roskilly, Alice Ritchie, Emily Bousfield before Lara Bromilow anchored the team.