Webb helps England to victory in School Cross Country International
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Katie Webb narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Home Countries School Cross Country International.
MMK’s Katie Webb, selected to compete for the English Schools’ team after her sixth place in the English Schools’ Championships last weekend, was in even better form this weekend, finishing fourth in the same time as the bronze medallist and just six seconds behind the winner.
The England team with their six scorers in the first nine, ran out easy winners in the team competition with Ireland second.