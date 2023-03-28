News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
48 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Webb helps England to victory in School Cross Country International

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Katie Webb narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Home Countries School Cross Country International.

Held in Liverpool, teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland competed for the top honours.

MMK’s Katie Webb, selected to compete for the English Schools’ team after her sixth place in the English Schools’ Championships last weekend, was in even better form this weekend, finishing fourth in the same time as the bronze medallist and just six seconds behind the winner.

The England team with their six scorers in the first nine, ran out easy winners in the team competition with Ireland second.

SchoolsLiverpoolEnglandScotlandWalesIreland