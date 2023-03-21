Webb selected to compete for England after Nottingham performance
Katie Webb has been selected to represent England Schools in the Home Countries’ International at Sefton Park, Liverpool this Saturday.
Her call-up came after finishing sixth in a hotly contested Junior Girls Race at the English Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, where the first nine athletes finished with ten seconds.
Last year, she represented the England Schools team that won the cross-country relay.