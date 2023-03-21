News you can trust since 1981
Webb selected to compete for England after Nottingham performance

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Katie Webb has been selected to represent England Schools in the Home Countries’ International at Sefton Park, Liverpool this Saturday.

Her call-up came after finishing sixth in a hotly contested Junior Girls Race at the English Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, where the first nine athletes finished with ten seconds.

Last year, she represented the England Schools team that won the cross-country relay.

