Webb twins lead the way for MMKAC in Inter-Counties Cross Country

Lauren and Katie Webb

Katie Webb took second spot in the South of England Inter-Counties Cross Country but the U13 Girls just missed out on a medal.

No less than 19 MMKAC youngsters represented Buckinghamshire in the annual South of England Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships at Croydon.

Katie led the race for most of the way but was beaten to the line in the final strides and had to settle for second spot.

With her twin sister Lauren 22nd the much fancied U13 Team were just out of the medals in fourth place. Completing the scoring team were Olivia Chilton (30th) and Orla Enright (32nd).

Maddie Pearce was the first Bucks U15 Girl home in 13th place as she led the team to fifth place.

For the under 17 women, Millie Freeland was second scorer (19th) with their team just missing the medals in another fourth place.