Winters leads MMKAC to victory on home track

Sam Winters (c)

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club made home field advantage count by winning the second National Athletics League fixture at Stantonbury.

The home team triumphed with 296 points from Portsmouth (256) and Reading (249).

Sam Winters from the host club was the highest individual points scorer with a very close victory in the 800m clocking 1.52.22 and moving him to sixth in the club all-time rankings for this event.