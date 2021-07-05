Winters leads MMKAC to victory on home track
Monday, 5th July 2021
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:46 am
Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club made home field advantage count by winning the second National Athletics League fixture at Stantonbury.
The home team triumphed with 296 points from Portsmouth (256) and Reading (249).
Sam Winters from the host club was the highest individual points scorer with a very close victory in the 800m clocking 1.52.22 and moving him to sixth in the club all-time rankings for this event.
MMKAC had no less than four ladies in the top 6 points scorers. Eva Durand was second (javelin-40.36m), Lara Moffat fourth (hammer-50.96m), Ebony Carr fifth (100m-12.03) and Emma Beales sixth (discus-37.61m).