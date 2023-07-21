Woburn ace Stockdale wins Amateur Championship on his home course

Mark Stockdale took advantage of his course knowledge to win the English Under 25 Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Woburn Golf Club.

The club pro battled back from a torrid start to win the event by three shots following a stunning five-under on the back-nine.

Stockdale was the men’s joint-leader alongside Oliver Cage (Moortown) after day two but the pair didn’t have the front-nine they had hoped for as the lead changed hands multiple times throughout a frantic final day.

Craig Passmore (Torquay), who went into the day just three shots back following a stunning eight birdies on day two, had a whirlwind start with three more birdies after five holes as he shot to the top of the leaderboard. However, his charge fell away from the eighth hole onwards.

Hamish Hall (Studley Wood) produced a stunning final round of three-under to leapfrog up the leaderboard while Max Berrisford (Ilkley), who didn’t have the best start with two bogeys, bounced back brilliantly with five birdies to take the clubhouse lead at -5.

Joe Buenfeld (Bramshaw) finished fourth after a +1 final round while Hall edged him into third place on countback, but it was Stockdale’s day as he replicated day two’s back-nine form by making no mistakes to secure victory on home turf.