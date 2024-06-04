Young Breakers dominate while on England duty

Young MK Breakers

The latest news from MK Breakers Basketball Club

Five MK Breakers junior players were on National Team duty this weekend as they represented England U14’s at the Tri-Nations Tournament in Manchester.

Emmanuel Onwuneme and Max Handscomb were in action for England U14 Boys, while Alessia Dinu, Chantelle Okoli and Luna Etienne represented England U14 Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England divided their squads into England I and II to take on Scotland and Wales, with England I winning both the boys and girls competitions and England II finishing runners-up in both competitions. Full results of the competition can be found here.

Onwuneme and Handscomb both impressed, as they were selected to the tournament All-Star 5, a selection of the top five performers in the competition from all four teams. Onwuneme led the Boys tournament in scoring with an impressive 21.3ppg across the games. He also led the Boys tournament in efficiency (25.7) and rebounds (11rpg). Handscomb averaged 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, whilst displaying tenacious defence and his play making skills.

Chantelle Okoli had an outstanding tournament for England U14 Girls, being selected to the All-Star 5 while leading the competition in several statistical categories. Okoli posted 25.3ppg, 7.3rpg , 3apg, 7spg for an impressive 27.3 efficiency rating.