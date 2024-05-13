Young Breakers selected for national basketball programme

Young MK Breakers

The latest news from MK Breakers

Six MK Breakers Juniors, U16 Boys Head Coach Mitchell Timmins and Men’s Team Manager Jeron Johnson have been selected for the England Talent Programme (ETP), set to get underway at the end of this month in Manchester.

Alessia Dinu, Chantelle Okoli and Luna Etienne, who recently helped the Breakers U14 Girls finish National Runners-up have all been selected as part of the England U14 Girls team.

Emmanuel Onwuneme & Max Handscomb have been selected to join the England U14 Boys team, whilst Samuel Muleba returns for his second season in the ETP as he joins the England U15 Boys team.

Breakers U16 Boys Head Coach Mitchell Timmins has been appointed as an assistant coach for the England U15 Boys team. MK Breakers Men’s Team Manager Jeron Johnson will also join Timmins on the England U15 staff as Team Manager.