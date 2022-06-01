Young MK athletes extend their lead in Development League

Ayesha Jones in the javelin. Pic: Brian Graves

The MMK U20/U17 Team was out in force at the second Youth Development League Upper Age Group meeting at Banbury.

Having won their first match at Derby and with a slightly stronger turnout, the results (692 pts) shows them over 100 points clear of the second team, Northampton(590) and well on their way to qualifying for the end of season promotion match.

Among the highlights, on a cold day, was a new F17 club record in the Javelin as Ayesha Jones extended her personal best by a metre with a throw of 47m38cm.

Leo Freeland, returned to the UK after his first year at Wingate University in the USA, and his younger brother, Zak, met head-to-head at the British Milers’ Club Meeting in Manchester.

Drawn in the same heat, fireworks were expected and duly delivered as Leo (3.50.93) knocked 2.4 seconds off his personal best and Zak (3.52.05) knocked 2 seconds off his.