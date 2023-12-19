Young MK athletes round out the year by setting new county records

Fifty-eight athletes from Milton Keynes, Buckingham and Aylesbury competed at the Sir Thomas Freemantle School in Winslow for the Buckinghamshire U13 and U15 Sportshall Championships.

Four county records were broken by MMKAC athletes. Olivia Chilton scored the highest ever U15G pentathlon score of 344 points (surpassing Lateefah Agberemi’s 316 set in 2017).

Mya Banks also beat the old record with 327 points. Olivia also achieved a county record in the speed bounce (92). Dylan Hughes tied the county record for the U15B speed bounce (88).