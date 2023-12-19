Young MK athletes round out the year by setting new county records
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Fifty-eight athletes from Milton Keynes, Buckingham and Aylesbury competed at the Sir Thomas Freemantle School in Winslow for the Buckinghamshire U13 and U15 Sportshall Championships.
Four county records were broken by MMKAC athletes. Olivia Chilton scored the highest ever U15G pentathlon score of 344 points (surpassing Lateefah Agberemi’s 316 set in 2017).
Mya Banks also beat the old record with 327 points. Olivia also achieved a county record in the speed bounce (92). Dylan Hughes tied the county record for the U15B speed bounce (88).
Tito Odunaike set a championship record in the Standing Triple Jump of 8.36m (second in the MMK all-time rankings to Daniel Ayodele’s 8.46m). Ross Priestley’s 363 points in the U15B Pentathlon is the third best MMK result behind D’Mitri Varlack’s 369 in 2021, and Ethan Wiltshire’s 367 in 2017.