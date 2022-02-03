Young MK squad strike cross-country gold

The MMKAC U13s gold medal winning squad

The Marshall Milton Keynes AC Under 13 Girls Team struck gold at the South of England Cross Country Championships, held at Beckenham.

Katie Webb in a superb fourth position led the team, just 7-seconds off the individual bronze medal. This places Katie third in the club all-time rankings for this very prestigious event. Completing the winning team were Sophia Chapman (13th) Elsie Jacobs (14th) and Olivia Chilton (34th).

Chelmsford were second and Aldershot third. This was the first victory for this age group, having placed second on four previous occasions. For good measure Orla Enright finished 44th, Lottie Rose 67th and Ella Kingston 89th from the 200 strong field.

Lara Bromilow placed 18th in the senior women’s race, a best-ever and equal third in the club all-time rankings. She had place 20th at Brighton seven years ago. Jack Rose closed in 37th and Zak Freeland 48th in the Under 20men’s race whilst Kian Nicholson took 41st for the Under 17 men.