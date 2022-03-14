Young runners continue to impress at cross country championships

Team photo with team managers Caroline Bird and Barry Hearn and celebrating their 16th consecutive year in this role. Winning team – Katie Webb(369), Karen(365),Elsie(366) and Lauren Webb(370) plus Sophia(359), Orla (363) and Olivia (360)

Twenty three MMK athletes represented Buckinghamshire in the National Inter County Cross Country Championships at Prestwick Hall, near Loughborough.

Pride of place goes, once again, to the Under 13 Girls who pulled off a sensational win in the Team event, led home by Katie Webb, who finished second.

Seven of the eight-strong team were MMK athletes, with Elsie Jacobs 11th, Lauren Webb 17th, Olivia Chilton 30th, Sophia Chapman 45th, Orla Enright 125th and Libby Freeland 153rd . The eighth runner was Karen Gorman (Chiltern) who placed an excellent sixth.

Other MMK runners in the top 100 were James Tuttle (90th in the Senior Men’s race), Harris Kentish and Kian Nicholson (71st and 93rd in the Under 17 Men’s race), Jacque Smith (66th in the U13 Boys race), Millie Freeman (40th in the Under 17 Women’s race) and Maddie Pearce (44th in the Under 15 Girls race).