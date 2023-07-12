Younger MK Breakers stand-out in Aspire All-Star tournament

Emmanuel Onwuneme was voted MVP of the U13s game as he helped the South team to victory. Pic: Basketball England

Seven of the best young basketball players from Milton Keynes were in action at the weekend, competing in the Aspire All-Star Tournament in Manchester.

Taking place in the same venue the MK Breakers won the NBL Division 3 Play-Off Final, the young Breakers showed off their skills in front of England selectors in the regional tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it turned out to be a very successful time for the players too.

Emmanuel Onwuneme was one of the stars of the show as he helped South U13 Boys win the competition, while going on to be voted Most Valuable Player.

Breakers dominated the South U13 Girls game too, with Alessia Dinu, Chantelle Okoli and Luna Etienne all helping the side to victory. Chantelle was also voted onto the All-Star 5, while Luna was voted MVP.

Athena Thompson was a part of the Central U15 Girls which finished runner up, with her performance earning her a spot in the All-Star 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair of Kaiya Bateman - who reports for England U16s duty this week – and Lila Birtwisle were in the South U15 Girls side who came fourth, while Breakers’ U14 Boys and Girls Head Coaches Mitchell Timmins (South U15 Boys Assistant Coach) and Bjorn Westman (South U13 Girls Assistant Coach) were also involved too.

MK Breakers General Manager Josh Merrington said “It’s great to see our junior players and coaches having success at the Aspire All-Star Tournament.