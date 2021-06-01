Youngsters set the pace in Youth Development League

Jamie Penley in the pole vault

MMK youngsters kicked off their Youth Development League programme with the under 13/15’s finishing a close second at Stantonbury.

Many young athletes from five clubs used the warm weather to post some excellent performances. After gaining a big early lead Rugby were gradually pegged back MMK and by the end the gap was down to 19 points.

For the under 15 boys squad there was a 100m sprint double from Ayomide Fatoki (11.69) and Daniel Ayodele (11.90). In the field events, Jamie Penley won the pole vault and then a double in the shot from Isaiah Phillip (15.77m) and Daniel Ayodele (12.02m). Another sprint double can in the U13 boys 75m with Ross Priestley (10.42) and Dylan Hughes (10.67). Jamie Gruber won the long jump (4.11m)